 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Don’t vote Republican

  • 0

As I read “The Pumpkinville Mystery” to my grandson, a line caught my mind. The good deeds of the Goodbodys’, sharing their ample harvest of pumpkins, made the “Councilman so angry they cooked up a dastardly scheme and laughed among themselves at how mean and low they could be.” I thought of what we know of Trump and the Big Lie. Trump was told repeatedly by close advisers he had lost the 2020 election. Yet, his ego required that the public not believe he lost, so the Big Lie, the assault on democracy. Sixty state and federal judges found no basis for the “BIG LIE.” However, Republicans had no character.

In Montana, our secretary of state knew it was a lie, and could have answered the calls to her office with that known fact. She didn’t. On and on, until the Republican controlled Legislature voted to make voting more difficult in Montana. The basis … the big lie had caused concern. Republicans would not confront the “Big Lie.”

People are also reading…

How many Montana militia members will go to jail because of Trump lying to them, and Montana Republicans urging them on.

Don’t vote Republican. No spine Republican legislators may propose destroying Montana’s Constitution.

John Bowenhollow,

Helena

0 Comments
1
1
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

America first

America first

This fall the voters slogan should be not America First but: “American Democracy First”!

Voting a straight Democrat ticket

Voting a straight Democrat ticket

Here are my thoughts on the two most critical issues in the upcoming election. They involve electing politicians who will: 1) Agree to concede…

Not voting Republican

Not voting Republican

Okay, I grew up in a Republican family in Kansas. So I think I have some understanding of conservative politics, at least of the traditional v…

Our democracy depends on your vote

Our democracy depends on your vote

Reading the Sunday, Oct. 16 IR article about Zinke, I discovered that I agreed with him. I, too, worry that our government is facing challenge…

Do your research on LR-131

Do your research on LR-131

If I was a journalist, I would be sure to write and give equal time to each side of an argument. To represent only one side creates controvers…

Republicans suppressing Democratic vote?

Republicans suppressing Democratic vote?

If the state just randomly selected a bunch of Dem voters and made it so they could not vote absentee, it would depress the vote as there is a reason for people wanting to vote absentee.

This is the problem

This is the problem

This fall the voters slogan should be not America First but: “American Democracy First”!

Reliable vs. loose cannon

Reliable vs. loose cannon

The candidates, John Repke and Dr. Annie Bukacek, couldn’t be more opposite in qualifications or temperament.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News