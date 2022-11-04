As I read “The Pumpkinville Mystery” to my grandson, a line caught my mind. The good deeds of the Goodbodys’, sharing their ample harvest of pumpkins, made the “Councilman so angry they cooked up a dastardly scheme and laughed among themselves at how mean and low they could be.” I thought of what we know of Trump and the Big Lie. Trump was told repeatedly by close advisers he had lost the 2020 election. Yet, his ego required that the public not believe he lost, so the Big Lie, the assault on democracy. Sixty state and federal judges found no basis for the “BIG LIE.” However, Republicans had no character.
In Montana, our secretary of state knew it was a lie, and could have answered the calls to her office with that known fact. She didn’t. On and on, until the Republican controlled Legislature voted to make voting more difficult in Montana. The basis … the big lie had caused concern. Republicans would not confront the “Big Lie.”
People are also reading…
How many Montana militia members will go to jail because of Trump lying to them, and Montana Republicans urging them on.
Don’t vote Republican. No spine Republican legislators may propose destroying Montana’s Constitution.
John Bowenhollow,
Helena