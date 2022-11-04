Don’t vote Republican

As I read “The Pumpkinville Mystery” to my grandson, a line caught my mind. The good deeds of the Goodbodys’, sharing their ample harvest of pumpkins, made the “Councilman so angry they cooked up a dastardly scheme and laughed among themselves at how mean and low they could be.” I thought of what we know of Trump and the Big Lie. Trump was told repeatedly by close advisers he had lost the 2020 election. Yet, his ego required that the public not believe he lost, so the Big Lie, the assault on democracy. Sixty state and federal judges found no basis for the “BIG LIE.” However, Republicans had no character.