There are millions of young people participating in political rallies and strikes everywhere. Many applaud our generation for taking action and organizing ourselves to fight for change. Others belittle us and say we aren’t actually forming our own opinions and beliefs, that we are simply following the crowd. The growing trend among the older generation of invalidating my generation’s beliefs is incredibly ignorant.

According to USA Today, there were an estimated 4 million people around the globe who participated in Climate Strikes on September 20th, many of whom were children. Our superiors should embrace this unification—not reject it.

We should not forget that their generation were the ones who so eagerly protested the Vietnam War. The generation who fought for equal rights for women and the LGBT community. The generation who fought for what they believed was right, just like my generation is doing today. Their hypocrisy is laughable—they know exactly how it feels having their beliefs invalidated.

Missing a few hours of school to fight for change is teaching me to form my own thoughts and opinions. We are the generation who is going to lead this world sooner than later, so why not start now?

Hayden Cross

Helena

