There are millions of young people participating in political rallies and strikes everywhere. Many applaud our generation for taking action and organizing ourselves to fight for change. Others belittle us and say we aren’t actually forming our own opinions and beliefs, that we are simply following the crowd. The growing trend among the older generation of invalidating my generation’s beliefs is incredibly ignorant.
According to USA Today, there were an estimated 4 million people around the globe who participated in Climate Strikes on September 20th, many of whom were children. Our superiors should embrace this unification—not reject it.
We should not forget that their generation were the ones who so eagerly protested the Vietnam War. The generation who fought for equal rights for women and the LGBT community. The generation who fought for what they believed was right, just like my generation is doing today. Their hypocrisy is laughable—they know exactly how it feels having their beliefs invalidated.
You have free articles remaining.
Missing a few hours of school to fight for change is teaching me to form my own thoughts and opinions. We are the generation who is going to lead this world sooner than later, so why not start now?
Hayden Cross
Helena
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.