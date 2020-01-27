When people think of bass, they may envision a background instrument, requiring no skill. In reality, the bass is the heart and soul of music. Bass is the foundation that all music is built upon and is essential to keeping the entire ensemble grounded.
People who view the bass as a simplified guitar are often unintelligent and clueless individuals with little knowledge in the way of music. If anything, the guitar is the easier version of the bass. The scaling of the guitar’s fretboard and neck are shorter than that of the bass, making manipulation easier. Guitar strings are extremely lower gauge than bass strings, so playing them is extremely easy.
The guitar may be able to do fancy things and use fancy effects but every guitar technique can also be performed on bass. Tremolo picking, tapping, and sweep picking are things that “amazing” guitar players can do, but a bassist can apply these techniques to the bass, though it requires extra effort and strength.
You have free articles remaining.
It is apparent that the bass is more challenging and worthwhile compared to the guitar. Everything that can be done on guitar can also be done on bass. If people were properly educated in music, they would realize that bass requires more talent and dedication than guitar.
Chris Shields
East Helena
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.