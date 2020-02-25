I don't have many words to type, so I will keep this brief. My friends nearby and my family who're far away, you are loved. Those that are impacted by me, you know who you are. For those that aren't or don't know me; I have a few words to share. Depression and loss are things we go through on a daily basis; some more than others. As someone that suffers from depression more than I'd like to admit, please know I am here for you. A friend's son lost his life due to these same problems recently. There are many people that love and care for you on a DAILY basis whether you realize it or not. I am thankful for my friends on the days that I can't bring myself to show myself in public. My friends, don't ever EVER deny that you make an impact on someone's life. You are worth it. I am worth it. It doesn't matter how we feel politically -- love and be loved. That's all that really matters. I'll see you when I see you. Don't forget those you love.