Video games do not make people have more aggressive behavior. It is crazy to blame school shootings or homicides on video games. Video games are a kid or adults' activity just like sports.
A fun game for a kid is a crazy thing to blame for causing violence in real life. Tons of people have tried video games. There is no link between video games and more aggressive behavior.
Andrew Przvbyski did a study where he made Tetris more difficult and his team was able to induce aggressive feelings in the people playing. If a simple game of Tetris makes people angry then most games will make people aggravated. People who are mentally stable don’t lose a game and then go commit a mass shooting. When people lose, they are not happy, it doesn't matter if it is a video game or not.
You have free articles remaining.
Video games are a scapegoat for a bigger problem. You can’t say that video games cause mass shootings when there are millions of kids playing video games that don't do mass shootings.
Caleb Tubbs
Helena
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.