Dear Tester, Daines, and Gianforte,
Do you want a war with Iran? Yes, No, or Maybe… Send me your reply please.
If yes or maybe, offer an initiative that details rationale for continuing the march to war and submit the war plan and an explanation of the new taxes that will be imposed to pay for that war (the price of gasoline could quadruple, the poorest could pay 25% of their salaries, the richest could pay up to 90% of their earnings.) If a majority opposes a war, change your answer to No! If the majority votes Yes, begin collecting the taxes and prepare to invade Iran!
If you vote No, please submit a bill before Congress to bring all U.S. troops home from Iraq, Syria and Kuwait within the next two weeks. And submit another bill to end economically crippling sanctions against Iran (sanctions are an act of war) within the next month.
P.S. – Do you know why Trump initiated the march to war when he torpedoed the peace accord with Iran and imposed crippling sanctions that were acts of war meant to provoke a civil war?
Were weapons manufacturers demanding another war in an effort to expand the market for their weapons? Or was it because Israel wanted him to facilitate “regime change” -- Iran believes in equal rights for all Palestinians -- That can’t be allowed – it would mean the end of the Jewish State dream? Or was it Saudi Arabia that conned him into doing their bidding? Look into it, you might find that other legislation is needed to improve our foreign policies.
Sincerely,
Dean Grenz
Boulder
dean wrote, "Do you know why Trump initiated the march to war when he torpedoed the peace accord with Iran ..."
You mean Obama's plan to allow them to develop nuclear weapons?
Because Obama thought we should disarm while the rest of the world arms themselves so we would all be equal.
Dean, the war with Iran is to Wag the Dog ploy for at least two reasons.
One reason to wag the dog is to call attention away from the Impeachment. Let's face it, if assasination of the guy in Iran was such a high priority, it would have been done a decade or two ago. Guess the thought here is if someone is assassinated, the topic of Impeachment due to Violating the Constitution goes away.
A second reason is an election year. Think this was coincidence that the year 2020 starts off with an assasination? Nope. Its splashy news for a reality tv personality. He needs to solidify his base as they are leaking away in droves. Nothing has propped up a suspect president, especially this one, than starting a war and demanding fidelity to him. Come kiss the rings or be damned. If it wasn't Iran, it would have been North Korea or some other countries persons being assassinated.
Other reasons? Well, how about a unilateral increase in defense spending, ginning up weapons manufacturing, driving the us versus them wedge further between the blind faithful and everyone else, calling out foreign entities (allies or other) as deadbeats to the cause, labeling opponents as unpatriotic, etc.
BTW - you know the answer to the questions on where the delegates stand. Daines and Gianforte will support as the blind faith will demand it so. Gianforte has nothing to lose as a lame duck and Daines is up for reelection. Neither is smart enough to think for themselves or bring common sense into the discussion.
Hope you have a savings account for all of this.
I agree that if we increase or military activity, through declared war or other process, we should immediately instate a War Tax.
In World War II, the American people felt the impact of that war through rationing as well as other systems that kept them involved, such as War Bond Drives and the Ground Observer Corps which had 1.5 million citizens involved with "watching the skies and coasts."
Today, as long as it doesn't cause an interruption in their Netflix service, many/most Americans have little involvement with our foreign policy.
So clay, do you think we should invoke a liberalism tax and raise taxes to pay for all of the social programs and illegal aliens or are you happy to pass those taxes to your grandchildren?
We need a balanced budget. Then people will understand what all of that free stuff costs.
