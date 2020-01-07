{{featured_button_text}}
Dear Tester, Daines, and Gianforte,

Do you want a war with Iran? Yes, No, or Maybe… Send me your reply please.

If yes or maybe, offer an initiative that details rationale for continuing the march to war and submit the war plan and an explanation of the new taxes that will be imposed to pay for that war (the price of gasoline could quadruple, the poorest could pay 25% of their salaries, the richest could pay up to 90% of their earnings.) If a majority opposes a war, change your answer to No! If the majority votes Yes, begin collecting the taxes and prepare to invade Iran!

If you vote No, please submit a bill before Congress to bring all U.S. troops home from Iraq, Syria and Kuwait within the next two weeks. And submit another bill to end economically crippling sanctions against Iran (sanctions are an act of war) within the next month.

P.S. – Do you know why Trump initiated the march to war when he torpedoed the peace accord with Iran and imposed crippling sanctions that were acts of war meant to provoke a civil war?

Were weapons manufacturers demanding another war in an effort to expand the market for their weapons? Or was it because Israel wanted him to facilitate “regime change” -- Iran believes in equal rights for all Palestinians -- That can’t be allowed – it would mean the end of the Jewish State dream? Or was it Saudi Arabia that conned him into doing their bidding? Look into it, you might find that other legislation is needed to improve our foreign policies.

Sincerely,

Dean Grenz

Boulder

