Do your research on LR-131

If I was a journalist, I would be sure to write and give equal time to each side of an argument. To represent only one side creates controversy. A discussion is healthy and requires both voices to be heard. The article that appeared in the Tuesday, Oct. 18, Independent Record regarding LR-131 unfortunately did not give voice, to the original written resolution.
I ask you to read the voter guide pamphlet where the formal ballot information is located.
And let your heart guide you when you cast your vote on Nov. 8.
I pray you vote yes, after.
Linda McCamey,
Helena