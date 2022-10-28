 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Do your research on LR-131

If I was a journalist, I would be sure to write and give equal time to each side of an argument. To represent only one side creates controversy. A discussion is healthy and requires both voices to be heard. The article that appeared in the Tuesday, Oct. 18, Independent Record regarding LR-131 unfortunately did not give voice, to the original written resolution.

I ask you to read the voter guide pamphlet where the formal ballot information is located.

And let your heart guide you when you cast your vote on Nov. 8.

I pray you vote yes, after.

Linda McCamey,

Helena

