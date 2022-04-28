 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Do your research before voting

  • 0

Voting for county commissioners is a very important task. Let's make a concerted effort to choice folks with great communication skills, listening skills and the ability to compromise for the benefit of all. I am a fifth-generation Montanan, I grew up hunting, I support the Second Amendment and freedom of speech. Of late we have had more protests, marches and demonstrations then in the 60s-70s. In fact I marched and protested a few times in the last few years. I also observed protests where people packed weapons, body armor, etc., people representing some militia. This type of Third World mentality does more damage to our communities then good. This is not a constructive means to get your point across, it is intimidation, it disrespectful of our Constitution and it is dangerous to our community. We have an organized well trained militia, it is called The National Guard, respected all over the world. We do not need an untrained, misinformed group of wannabes, assuming they know the rule of law and are the law. We also do not need that type of Third World mentality sitting on our commission. Do your research before making your choice.

People are also reading…

Patti Buckingham,

East Helena 

Letter to the editor icon
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reform the insurance industry

Reform the insurance industry

The insurance industry needs to be regulated. As Congress looks for solutions to improve healthcare, there needs to be focus on insurance comp…

Campaign report frivolous complaint

Campaign report frivolous complaint

An article in the Friday, April 15, Helena Independent Record (page A7) was headlined: “COPP finds Rep. Mary Caferro didn’t properly report fi…

Leave election laws alone

Leave election laws alone

Nearly 60 Republican members of the Montana Legislature grabbed a big chunk of the Helena Independent Record editorial page April 14, and poun…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News