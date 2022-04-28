Do your research before voting

Voting for county commissioners is a very important task. Let's make a concerted effort to choice folks with great communication skills, listening skills and the ability to compromise for the benefit of all. I am a fifth-generation Montanan, I grew up hunting, I support the Second Amendment and freedom of speech. Of late we have had more protests, marches and demonstrations then in the 60s-70s. In fact I marched and protested a few times in the last few years. I also observed protests where people packed weapons, body armor, etc., people representing some militia. This type of Third World mentality does more damage to our communities then good. This is not a constructive means to get your point across, it is intimidation, it disrespectful of our Constitution and it is dangerous to our community. We have an organized well trained militia, it is called The National Guard, respected all over the world. We do not need an untrained, misinformed group of wannabes, assuming they know the rule of law and are the law. We also do not need that type of Third World mentality sitting on our commission. Do your research before making your choice.