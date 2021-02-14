Do your job, Sen. Daines

Here again I write to you in hopes that there really is a human in there somewhere. EVERY letter I have written to you comes back as a partisan Republican form letter (how do I know this? Because the other Republican in Congress from Montana sends exactly the same responses to me). I watched yesterday...did you? Or, were you just like Josh Hawley and Rand Paul sitting there not paying attention and with your purely partisan mind made up? The House Managers laid out a timeline that I saw and wrote to you about as it happened. What was your response? A partisan Republican form letter every damn time! You are a traitor. You are a seditionist supporter that is just as to blame as Hawley and Cruz who both perpetuated the lie over and over and over. It is very apparent that you and the majority of Republicans who occupy space in the Senate care nothing for “Blue Lives” unless it suits you and your agenda. It is very apparent that you and the majority of the Republicans occupying the Senate do not believe in justice. Do your job!