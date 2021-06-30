Do we want to conserve original values?

I respond to several recent opinion pieces, notably, five by Messrs. Jim Nelson, Ron Waterman and Thomas Morrison. These seem somewhat orchestrated as they are quite repetitious. I do respond mainly because of the more open-minded wording of Morrison's piece, especially where he says "It is time for all of us to speak out." It is more effective to attack an idea than to attack an identity group.

We realize that educationally and professionally, it is the nature of law practice to win, more than to discover the truth. Some of the statements made are just not so; the Republican Party has not decided to die on the hill of voter suppression. Maybe Merrick Garland has. I have seen that 80% or more of voters want voter ID and other measures to make voting more reliable and accurate. As for the true details of the last election and Jan. 6, I don't know the truth yet and the present administration is in no hurry to let us know.

Of course, the real issue here is whether we want to conserve original values or whether we will be beguiled by socialism/Marxism/communism (call it what you want). Winston Churchill called it "The philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance and the gospel of envy."

For the philosophers, I submit some Socratic questions; which is preferable?