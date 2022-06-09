Twenty-one people are murdered by a shooter using an assault rifle. Our entire nation mourns at the loss of 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school in Texas as the NRA holds their National Conference in the same state celebrating guns in America. Political leaders and trendsetters offer thoughts and prayers while they assure the public that it was not about too many guns, it was about mental illness, broken homes, single parenting, lack of faith, and declining moral values. These same policymakers have reduced funding for mental health, opposed easy access to quality health care, and voted against child tax credits that support struggling families. They piously expound about the sanctity of life and their commitment to the most vulnerable while 10 million children in our country live in poverty. In Montana, the youth suicide rate is among the highest in the country as our superintendent of public instruction questions requirements for counselors in schools. Do we value our children or not? If they are truly our most valuable natural resource, it is time we demand changes. No child should have to worry about going to bed hungry or getting shot in school while living in one of the richest countries on the planet. We need stop the "us against them" stalemate to redefine our priorities and focus on building a society that treasures our children and empowers them to reach their highest capabilities. Today’s children are our best hope for a brighter future. They ARE the future.