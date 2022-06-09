 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Do we value our children?

  • 0

Twenty-one people are murdered by a shooter using an assault rifle. Our entire nation mourns at the loss of 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school in Texas as the NRA holds their National Conference in the same state celebrating guns in America. Political leaders and trendsetters offer thoughts and prayers while they assure the public that it was not about too many guns, it was about mental illness, broken homes, single parenting, lack of faith, and declining moral values. These same policymakers have reduced funding for mental health, opposed easy access to quality health care, and voted against child tax credits that support struggling families. They piously expound about the sanctity of life and their commitment to the most vulnerable while 10 million children in our country live in poverty. In Montana, the youth suicide rate is among the highest in the country as our superintendent of public instruction questions requirements for counselors in schools. Do we value our children or not? If they are truly our most valuable natural resource, it is time we demand changes. No child should have to worry about going to bed hungry or getting shot in school while living in one of the richest countries on the planet. We need stop the "us against them" stalemate to redefine our priorities and focus on building a society that treasures our children and empowers them to reach their highest capabilities. Today’s children are our best hope for a brighter future. They ARE the future.

People are also reading…

Connie Gates,

Helena

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote common sense this election

Vote common sense this election

Emergency rule! Hear ye! Hear ye! Against a district court judge and the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, DPHHS Meir and Gianforte decided…

Vote no on marijuana tax

Vote no on marijuana tax

If you oppose recreational marijuana, think seriously about voting NO on adding a 3% tax, which is on the ballot. Your knee jerk reaction migh…

Guns do not make us safer

Guns do not make us safer

If more guns made us safer, America would be the safest country in the world since we have more guns in circulation than the total number of o…

Fortify gun laws

Fortify gun laws

The discussion should not be about how to fortify schools. It should be how to fortify gun laws so our children and grandchildren do not need …

Parents and teachers must unite

Parents and teachers must unite

Last week’s news was stressful to say the least. The insanity of acknowledging or even denying current challenges but continuing our same beha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News