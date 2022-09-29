 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Do nothing Rosendale

Sam Rayburn, longest serving speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, famously said, “Any jackass can kick down a barn but it takes a carpenter to build one.” I’m pretty sure Speaker Rayburn had guys like Matt Rosendale in mind when he uttered these sentiments.

Rosendale has spent two years in the House of Representatives doing absolutely nothing for Montana. Do Nothing Matt has voted against nearly everything in sight. Simply being against everything does nothing for Montanans. How about rolling up your sleeves and doing something for us. Lord knows, there’s plenty to do. Working to solve problems like country of origin, right to repair, health care and prescription costs would be issues worthy of work.

How about getting out of the partisan right-wing gutter and get to work on solving issues that Montanan’s care about and that represent real Montana values? Don’t be a jackass. Get to work building something we can be proud of.

Chris Christensen,

Helena

