{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

Anyone interested in theater, dance, cats or writing MUST go see "Cats." The dancing (street, tap, ballet, modern, Rockette's style) is fantastic. The music/production numbers are beyond great. (I actually applauded three times.) The cast is phenomenal -- Judi Dench, Ian McKlellan, James Corden, etc. There are two members of the Royal Ballet. Taylor Swift is a fire-cracker vamp. Watch and listen carefully for the humor and word rhythms. Cat lovers should watch the cat's ear and tail movements (CGI). The sets, graphics, staging and choreography are wonderful. PLUS, I finally understood the story.

This review is superlative, but SO IS THE FILM. All dance and theater students - DO NOT MISS "CATS" the movie. 

GO! GO! GO!

Charlotte McCahon

Helena

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments