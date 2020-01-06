Anyone interested in theater, dance, cats or writing MUST go see "Cats." The dancing (street, tap, ballet, modern, Rockette's style) is fantastic. The music/production numbers are beyond great. (I actually applauded three times.) The cast is phenomenal -- Judi Dench, Ian McKlellan, James Corden, etc. There are two members of the Royal Ballet. Taylor Swift is a fire-cracker vamp. Watch and listen carefully for the humor and word rhythms. Cat lovers should watch the cat's ear and tail movements (CGI). The sets, graphics, staging and choreography are wonderful. PLUS, I finally understood the story.
This review is superlative, but SO IS THE FILM. All dance and theater students - DO NOT MISS "CATS" the movie.
GO! GO! GO!
Charlotte McCahon
Helena
I thought it was a total bomb at the theaters. Guess it takes all kinds to appreciate some films. Just look at the Helena IR film critic.
Charlotte's enthusiasm makes one wonder if she has a financial interest in this feature considering it's been widely panned by the critics.
I suggest reading the book on which it is based, "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats" by T. S. Eliot. It is rare that a movie equals or surpasses the printed word.
