Do not close block of 6th Avenue

On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, the east side of our city is about to lose one of its east/west main thoroughfares FOREVER. Over the past several months the Montana Historical Society (MHS) along with the state Architecture & Engineering (A&E) office have decided to overhaul the building plans for the construction of the Montana Heritage Center that will be north of the current museum building. After all these years, some changes are to be expected.

The change that will forever alter the driving habits of those who live on the east side of town is that the 1400 block of 6th Avenue will no longer be accessible to drive. This block is between Roberts and Sanders streets. Both Broadway and 6th are deemed “emergency snow routes” and are the only two main streets that cross from the edge of the east side of town to downtown. The closure will now force much more traffic onto an already heavily used Broadway. Imagine half again as much traffic on Broadway with the likes of the past two winters. Two cars could barely pass one another on this street with parked cars and snow piled on the street. This closure will also push more traffic onto the already narrow 8th & 9th streets that were never intended to handle that much traffic. I’m sure that in the future what we will see is limited parking to one side of these streets.