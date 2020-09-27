Do not close block of 6th Avenue

Dear Helena Residents:
On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, the east side of our city is about to lose one of its east/west main thoroughfares FOREVER. Over the past several months the Montana Historical Society (MHS) along with the state Architecture & Engineering (A&E) office have decided to overhaul the building plans for the construction of the Montana Heritage Center that will be north of the current museum building. After all these years, some changes are to be expected.
The change that will forever alter the driving habits of those who live on the east side of town is that the 1400 block of 6th Avenue will no longer be accessible to drive. This block is between Roberts and Sanders streets. Both Broadway and 6th are deemed “emergency snow routes” and are the only two main streets that cross from the edge of the east side of town to downtown. The closure will now force much more traffic onto an already heavily used Broadway. Imagine half again as much traffic on Broadway with the likes of the past two winters. Two cars could barely pass one another on this street with parked cars and snow piled on the street. This closure will also push more traffic onto the already narrow 8th & 9th streets that were never intended to handle that much traffic. I’m sure that in the future what we will see is limited parking to one side of these streets.
A&E and MHS quietly and carefully crafted a survey directed only to those state employees on the Capitol Complex campus, specifically directing their questions to accessing the soon-to-be-completed Sanders Street that will be punched back through to the old shopping mall site. The questions on the survey concentrated targeting traffic flow north on Sanders, nothing about traffic traveling east. The state also discreetly invited residential neighbors who are west of Roberts Street to participate in a presentation of this new development.
Never did the state request a neighborhood meeting with anyone living east of the historical society.
This summer, the City Commission hastily reviewed at their meeting the final presentation from A&E as to the plans and closure of the one block of 6th Ave. The Commission quickly voted to close the 1400 block and apparently gave this land to the state for their use. I find this very questionable since Mayor Collins is also a State of Montana employee.
It seems to many of us that this process was completed as quickly and silently as MHS, A&E, and the City Commission could make it happen. It’s not a surprise that almost everyone on the east side of town really isn’t aware of what is about to happen and that a street they regularly use will soon be permanently closed off.
The idea I suggested to A&E, MHS, and the Commission at their meeting was when needed for special events, close the street down for a couple days, just not permanently. On behalf of those who live on the east side of town, please go with the original plan and build an underground walkway as originally proposed or an outdoor overpass walkway. These ideas were met with complete silence -- crickets. Citizens worked mightily to encourage passage of the development bill for the Montana Heritage Center. Please don’t make us and many Legislators regret that decision.
Citizens of Helena, it’s time to wake up, speak up, and contribute to stopping this closure from happening. You can start by demanding this conversation be opened up again for all to participate in. You can also call the Governor’s office at: 406-444-3111, toll free: 855-318-1330 and voice your concerns about this closure.
Please do not allow the closure of the 1400 block of 6th Avenue as it will impact traffic, thus our community, in a negative way. It is clearly not necessary.
Rebecca Baumann
Helena
