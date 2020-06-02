Do not buy a firearm for family protection
Do not buy a firearm for family protection

The current COVID-19 epidemic and the associated general sense of fear and anxiety have probably led many to consider buying a firearm for personal protection needs and family safety.

This idea is misguided and wrong. A firearm kept loaded easily available creates a dangerous and deadly situation for your family.

Multiple medical studies available on the internet have statistically shown that any firearm in a household increases the possibility of death or injury to family members from accident, suicide or homicide. This inherent danger from firearms cannot be completely eliminated, but it can be reduced.

Risk is lessened by correct storage of your weapons. Proper storage means ammunition and unloaded firearms securely locked in separate locations.

The most dangerous option for a family is a loaded, unlocked firearm in any location in the home kept for “protection.”

To protect your family, lock your doors, get some pepper spray or buy a dog and lock up your unloaded guns and ammunition correctly. Do not fall for the myth that an unlocked, loaded firearm will make your home safer.

John Mott

Helena

