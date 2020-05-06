Disrespecting others at ball field

For over a decade I've been driving by a children's ball park on my way to work. I've witnessed narcissism at its finest. Owners taking their dogs to defecate in the play field. They never clean up after their dog, they just leave the feces laying. Today was one of the worst. A family with a 3- or 4-year-old let their dog do its duty in the field, then left their garbage on the field. The garbage was a paper bag and drink containers. So not only do they not care for others, they are teaching their child to have no regard for others.