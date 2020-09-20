 Skip to main content
Disgusted by attack against Romano
Disgusted by attack against Romano

I have never seen a more disgusting, vile attempt at character assassination than Joe Dooling's editorial regarding Melissa Romano – candidate for superintendent of OPI.

Romano showed great courage choosing to continue to run despite it being public knowledge her spouse has been struggling with addiction, faced criminal charges and lost his teaching job. She could have chosen to give up. She could have chosen to leave her husband. Instead, Romano has chosen to face these challenges head on, providing us all with a shining example of dealing with adversity.

What better demonstration of purpose and resilience can we give our students and educators? Does anyone seriously think her family is the only family in Montana dealing with substance abuse? Imagine having a talented, dedicated leader who truly believes in public education. A person who has only grown more compassionate. I look forward to seeing Melissa Romano bring new energy, competence and direction to one of the most important offices in this state. Please join me in giving you her vote this November.

Jonathan Nehring

Helena

