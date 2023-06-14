There is an obvious disconnect between what "We, the People" want and what our politicians deliver. Our recent GOP-controlled state Legislature provides a prime example. Many of the Legislature's actions can be explained by the influence of well-funded lobbyists and unimaginable amounts of dark money. The number of super-rich, out-of-touch, out-of-state politicians with few Montana values at the highest levels of government is surely another factor. One of the most glaring examples is the GOP's obvious disdain for the environment.

As I began to draft this letter on May 19, the outside air quality index was 166 (unhealthy) and recently, the air quality in the Eastern U.S. registered as high as 444 (dangerous). All this smoke is from massive and unusually severe Canadian wild fires which are largely caused by the warming effects of carbon emissions. This is a problem that most GOP politicians refuse to acknowledge.

Another disconnect is evidenced by the high gun-related deaths per capita for people in different states. Montana is sixth-worst at 19 per 100,000 population behind Alaska (at 23 per 100,000), Alabama, Louisiana, Missouri and Oklahoma. Some great company we are in, isn't it? Does anyone really believe that Montana's new open carry and permit-less concealed carry laws will improve these statistics?

There are many other examples, such as the GOP positions on abortion, book banning, election denial and making voting more difficult for many Americans. In fact, almost everything the MAGA GOP promotes would never pass in a referendum or initiative with a majority of voters. We, the citizens of Montana, are the only ones who can fix these things in our state, and we'd better do it soon before we lose total control.

We should remember this most recent legislative circus and be far more selective about who we vote for in the next election.

Bob Balhiser,

Helena