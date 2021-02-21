 Skip to main content
Disappointed with the legislature
Disappointed with the legislature

Disappointed with this legislature. So far, they are working on taking away women's health choices, families' medical choices, sexual orientation rights, all of which were already decided by voters in past elections. We see outfitters taking away Montana natives' hunting licenses and priorities given to out of state hunters for financial gain of outfitters, which was also already decided by voters. Taking away decision making by voters to elect their judges, giving long lasting selection to the governor. Now we need to take emergency decisions away from local government, why? Huge raises to the top of the food chain while those hard working employees at the bottom can't make a living off the low wages paid to them. We have high unemployment, lost businesses, public schools in need of financial help to get back on track, we have lives being lost daily by a pandemic and a governor interested in making anti maskers happy. We want to make Antifa a terrorist group, but there is no organized Antifa, but not similar announcements about Qanon, KKK, Proud Boys, Boogaloo Boys, white supremacists. All of which have organized groups. You voted these people into office Montana, now we live with the results.

Patti Buckingham

East Helena

