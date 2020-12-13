 Skip to main content
Disappointed in Tim Fox
Disappointed in Tim Fox

It was disappointing to say the least to learn that our Attorney General has chosen to add Montana to the list of states supporting the frivolous Texas lawsuit brought in the Supreme Court challenging the election in four other states. As any first year law student knows, Texas lacks standing to challenge the election procedures of other states. The issues raised in this lawsuit have been raised in some 50 other lawsuits, and have been summarily rejected. We should all be ashamed that on a day when some 3,000 of our fellow citizens lost their lives to this administration’s incompetence, our AG chooses to bring the name of our beloved state into this shameful attempt to overturn this election, which has been described as the most fraud free in history.

Clif Caughron

Helena

