 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Disappointed in 'so-called' animal lovers

  • 0

I am very disappointed in the city of Helena who claim to be such animal lovers of dogs, cats horses, etc. I am trying to find a place to rent and I have an 18-year-old wonderful old guy (cat). He won’t be around forever and do you think very many of you offer to allow pets? Only two that I have found so far! That is terrible. If you look at other place for example Phoenix or other even smaller towns like us, they allow animals and even have pet lawns etc. Why is this town so stuffy? Why donate to the animal shelter if you are too good to allow pets! We are an adoring animal generation and if they are trained right, there shouldn’t be a problem and that’s what fees are for.

Sandy Dickey,

Helena

letter to the editor icon
0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Politicians screaming socialism

Politicians screaming socialism

Governors in some Republican led states are opting out of an ongoing federal program that would give an increase to the food stamp programs in…

Total recall

Total recall

I find it very interesting that the majority of Republicans testifying during the insurrection investigating committee can’t remember or recal…

Grateful for rescuers

Grateful for rescuers

Six years ago on Cinco de Mayo the Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue Quick Response Team saved me and my friend Jim Hill from the cold …

Tom Rolfe owes staff an apology

Tom Rolfe owes staff an apology

To County Commissioner Tom Rolfe: Drenda Niemann and the health department staff worked professionally, conscientiously and courageously throu…

Thank you for endorsements

Thank you for endorsements

Thank you to the Helena Education Association, the Montanans Organized for Education PAC for endorsing me for the Helena School Board. Your co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News