Disappointed in 'so-called' animal lovers

I am very disappointed in the city of Helena who claim to be such animal lovers of dogs, cats horses, etc. I am trying to find a place to rent and I have an 18-year-old wonderful old guy (cat). He won’t be around forever and do you think very many of you offer to allow pets? Only two that I have found so far! That is terrible. If you look at other place for example Phoenix or other even smaller towns like us, they allow animals and even have pet lawns etc. Why is this town so stuffy? Why donate to the animal shelter if you are too good to allow pets! We are an adoring animal generation and if they are trained right, there shouldn’t be a problem and that’s what fees are for.