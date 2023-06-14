The news about print edition distribution met with frowns at our house. My 70-year-old wife looks forward to the delivered paper edition every day, reads every word including crossword puzzle. She, like many others in our community, especially elderly, do not do online reading, lack skills or interest in doing so. You have effectively eliminated their access to your daily paper. You probably should work with AARP quickly to find a solution to this problem. Like many other services offered to public, the Helena IR has decided these people do not count.