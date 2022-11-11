Disappointed in poltical cartoons

It is bad enough that many right wing pundits and politicians have chosen to make light of the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. This is the same crowd that has demonized Speaker Pelosi for years. But to then have the IR devote a half a page to a sampling of “political cartoonists from across the country react(ing) to the attack” is offensive, and a new low for the IR. There is nothing funny about this violent assault which was, after all, an attempt to kidnap or assault the Speaker of the House. And on the eve of an already contentious election riddled with false claims. Shame on you, IR.