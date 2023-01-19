Disappointed in lack of coverage

I was disappointed to see how the Helena "Independent" Record once again failed to adequately cover the March for Life at the state Capitol this past Friday, Jan. 13. You didn't mention the guest speakers and their backgrounds, you didn't show that there were hundreds of people who attended causing this event to be standing room only, and you painted this as something other than a group of people coming together to advocate for the defense of the innocent. Instead you make sure to characterize pro-abortion bills as health care. Someday maybe journalistic integrity will come back to the halls of the Helena IR and people can take the things you write about seriously. Until then you will reside on the shelves next to the National Enquirer. My apologies to the National Enquirer, sometimes they are more accurate than anything from Lee Enterprises.