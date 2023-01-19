 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Disappointed in lack of coverage

  • 0

I was disappointed to see how the Helena "Independent" Record once again failed to adequately cover the March for Life at the state Capitol this past Friday, Jan. 13. You didn't mention the guest speakers and their backgrounds, you didn't show that there were hundreds of people who attended causing this event to be standing room only, and you painted this as something other than a group of people coming together to advocate for the defense of the innocent. Instead you make sure to characterize pro-abortion bills as health care. Someday maybe journalistic integrity will come back to the halls of the Helena IR and people can take the things you write about seriously. Until then you will reside on the shelves next to the National Enquirer. My apologies to the National Enquirer, sometimes they are more accurate than anything from Lee Enterprises.

Charles Finley,

Helena

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woodpeckers

Woodpeckers

Knock your head against wood or even metal, believing that somewhere there are bugs. Good enough for both woodpeckers and the Republican Party.

Side rails lacking

Side rails lacking

I don't know what the answer is; who to trust to find it; or if the "powers-that-be" would have the courage or integrity to implement it. Regrettably, my confidence level is not high.

Chief Earl Old Person deserves recognition

Chief Earl Old Person deserves recognition

The recent action of the Republicans on the Senate Highways and Transportation Committee to table the measure honoring Chief Earl Old Person is more than a little upsetting to me.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News