What a kick in the gut to read the headline that Journey Home is closing its doors. It took blood, sweat and tears finally to achieve crisis services in this state. More of that to realize the dream for real, meaningful services in Helena. If I offend someone, I'm not sorry. Helena has a long history of not being able to agree, to get along, to ever being satisfied enough to make something work over a period of time. Bickering, complaining have been at the core of mental health services in my decades of experience. So here we are again, at the expense of folks who most need the help. People are hurting and we are being foolhardy with our precious resources. How disappointing.

Kathy McGowan

Helena

