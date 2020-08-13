Dine or get takeout from local restaurants

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed immense difficulties on our friends, families and small businesses in Helena. The restaurant industry has been severely affected. When you support one of our local, family owned restaurants you are not only supporting the owner, the remaining employees, and the local community, but the communities throughout Montana.

For example, Benny’s Bistro, a local family owned restaurant, obtains its meat, poultry and the majority of its produce from Montana farmers and ranchers. So, when you purchase meals from Benny’s Bistro, either by dining in or takeout, you are supporting a wide range of Montanans. In addition, all of Benny’s takeout containers are eco-friendly and compostable. This supports Montana’s environment. So, please keep your kitchen cool this summer by dining at a local restaurant or by taking meals to go and enjoying them in your home.