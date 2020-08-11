Differences are strengths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What Happened to “we’re all in this together?”

Trump has set the “we” versus “they” stage and we’ve jumped right up to play our parts.

No, the left and the right probably won’t agree on much; but listening to our differences can – believe it or not – help us think through our ideas and feelings.

Let us step back a minute and remember, corny as it is, there is no “I” in team.

Let us, together, gather our thoughts and beliefs; demonstrate with energy, signs, slogans and songs.

Let us not shatter our commonalities with disrespect and hate.

Let us not forget what we are about here; health, well-being, loving our neighbors as ourselves, and making it through this COVID SNAFU as one nation with a multitude of strengths and richness in our differences.

Janet Seymour

Helena

