Dial down the sources of angst in the US
Dial down the sources of angst in the US

The reasons soon to be former President Donald J. Trump was elected in 2016 run deep in our democracy. Let’s take the troubles with his presidency as our warning that our culture needs healing, starting now.

Soon to be President Joe Biden is a fundamentally honest, empathetic guy, but he’s still a politician. We can’t expect him to solve our culture’s problems. We must take on the responsibility ourselves!

The coronavirus is killing millions. The degradation of Earth’s environment threatens extinction of our species. Let’s face it, we just are not doing a very good job of taking care of our own species; let alone other species of the Earth.

The solution is simple: stop participating in service to groups including political, religious, social, anti and all. Make it your goal to always participate in service to the Earth and the human species. Believe me, you will, indeed, help reduce the sources of angst.

Galen McKibben

Helena

