Devil in infrastructure bill's details

I wonder if folks remember the old shell game, that game with three cups upside down and a pea under one.

The cups are moved quickly around. Once stopped, you try to pick the one with the pea. If you pick it, you win. But folks seldom win at this. I reckon it takes a lot of practice to learn how to fool folks.

Well Sen. Tester has had a lot of practice. Again, he has taken credit for the infrastructure bill, and stated that it will bring jobs to Montana and will help to upgrade roads, bridges, airports and a few other things — and this may be true, but only to a point. First off this part of the north — not sure how far north of trillion dollar bill goes, but roads, etc., take up just over half of the bill —something like $576 billion.

So what takes up the rest? Well, it sure is not infrastructure as we know it, but only to the way the left defines terms today:

$10 billion for climate

$20 billion advance racial equality and environmental justice

$120 electric cars, housing, schools, community colleges, child care, broadband and the list goes on.

Most of this is not what the federal (government) is to do, but is left up to the states and local governments or to the private sector.