Before the 2023 legislative session, it was unimaginable that the Montana government would want so much power over our private lives.

Thanks to the extremists who have taken over the Republican Party, including my own Sen. Becky Beard, lawmakers are second-guessing the best professional judgment of Montana doctors (SB 99), regulating what books are allowed in libraries and schools (HB 234), micromanaging school discipline policies (HB 361) and even allowing bureaucrats to inspect Montanans’ genes and genitals (SB 458).

No Montanans are asking for this. These deranged bills come from dark money think-tanks in Florida and Texas and Colorado.

This kind of political mischief will have very real and harmful effects on LGBTQ people and all Montanans. All for no reason other than fueling a crazy political culture war instead of solving the real issues facing Montana. We want effective schools, safe roads, affordable child care, access to the outdoors — and to be left alone to live our lives.

A few Republicans and every single Democrat have attempted to stand up for common sense and focus on real issues.

Sadly, it might be too late to salvage this session. Montana voters will remember this madness next election.

Dave Chadwick,

Helena