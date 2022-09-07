Democrats support Buchanan

It is time to drop the putative Democratic U.S. representative candidate who has no name recognition and no qualifications and officially support Gary Buchanan. The usual Democratic yard signs in my Westside neighborhood have been replaced by Buchanan signs. Montana Democratic party should drop its candidate and support Buchanan. Let’s unite against Matt Rosendale (Mr. No) and elect a candidate we don’t have to be embarrassed by. We need to replace Matty. Lately the Montana Democratic party has been running weak candidates. It is time to be strategic, not partisan.