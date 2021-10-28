 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Democrats seeking maximum fairness
0 comments

Democrats seeking maximum fairness

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor

This letter is in response to Republicans Essmann and Stusek's letter trying to justify carving up the state so that Republicans have both of Montana's seats in Congress.

Some simple math shows how Republicans are putting party power above simple fairness.

In the 2020 presidential election, 41% of Montana voters voted for the Democrat Biden and 57% voted for the Republican Trump. If Montana ends up with two Republican congressmen, 41% of Montana voters will have no voice in Congress. If Montana ends up with one Democrat and one Republican, only 7% of Montana voters (the 7% who voted Republican above 50%) would be underrepresented. The fairest split for the most Montana voters would be one Democrat and one Republican in Congress.

Essmann and Stusek's cry of Democrat's attempted "gerymandering" rings hollow when one looks at how Republicans have used that shady process to vastly underrepresent Democratic voters in the Montana Legislature. Gerrymandering is what the Republicans employed to achieve their undue dominance in the Montana statehouse.

Democrats, attempting to have just one of our two U.S. House districts "competitive" between the parties, are simply seeking the maximum fairness for the voters of our state.

Eric Stimson

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nero fiddled while Rome burned
Letters

Nero fiddled while Rome burned

I suspect it is part history, part story. Nero fiddling while Rome burned. But of course this is just an analogy, of someone distracted from i…

We need Eric Feaver
Letters

We need Eric Feaver

Helenans have a great opportunity this election season with Eric Feaver running for City Commission. As our community grows and faces both cha…

Reed will improve where we live
Letters

Reed will improve where we live

Having elected officials who are our neighbors and know our city is at the heart of improving where we live. That’s why I’m asking you to vote…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News