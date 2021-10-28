Democrats seeking maximum fairness

This letter is in response to Republicans Essmann and Stusek's letter trying to justify carving up the state so that Republicans have both of Montana's seats in Congress.

Some simple math shows how Republicans are putting party power above simple fairness.

In the 2020 presidential election, 41% of Montana voters voted for the Democrat Biden and 57% voted for the Republican Trump. If Montana ends up with two Republican congressmen, 41% of Montana voters will have no voice in Congress. If Montana ends up with one Democrat and one Republican, only 7% of Montana voters (the 7% who voted Republican above 50%) would be underrepresented. The fairest split for the most Montana voters would be one Democrat and one Republican in Congress.

Essmann and Stusek's cry of Democrat's attempted "gerymandering" rings hollow when one looks at how Republicans have used that shady process to vastly underrepresent Democratic voters in the Montana Legislature. Gerrymandering is what the Republicans employed to achieve their undue dominance in the Montana statehouse.

Democrats, attempting to have just one of our two U.S. House districts "competitive" between the parties, are simply seeking the maximum fairness for the voters of our state.

Eric Stimson

Helena

