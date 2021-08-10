 Skip to main content
Democrats paving the way for China
Democrats paving the way for China

The Democratic Party is misleading America down a very, very dangerous path! Such leadership is forcing us into a financial disaster that America cannot survive.

This year the federal government bailed out financially failing liberal state governments. The terribly misguided Democratically controlled legislative and administrative government branches are responsible. Such stupid things will likely get worse in the next 15 months.

The Democrats are paving the way for China to take over world leadership! I pray that voters will wake up in time for us to survive as the world leader!

Jerry Haslip

Victor

