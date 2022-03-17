Democrats not good for Montana

I just read the letter to the editor concerning how "upset" Montanans are about Governor Gianforte and Representative Rosendale. Let me assure you, your angst is mainly in the liberal strong holds, like Helena. Out here in the country we don’t live in a cocoon, we pay more attention to the good they are doing. I was so disgusted for the 16 years the Democrats were in the Governor's office. Talk about "not good for Montana." I am proud of what is happening in our state now, I just hope that we are going to continue to elect honest hard working people with a better moral outlook than we had in the recent past. It is not against the law to hunt cougars or wolves, in fact they actually legally sell tags for these animals. One winter night in our back pasture, about 40 yards from the house, I heard a predator run down a fawn and proceed to tear it apart and eat it on the spot. There is no illusion that these are not furry, fluffy little predators, and they are rapidly devouring the deer and elk herds. The herds are thinning out.