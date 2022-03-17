 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Democrats not good for Montana

  • 0
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

I just read the letter to the editor concerning how "upset" Montanans are about Governor Gianforte and Representative Rosendale. Let me assure you, your angst is mainly in the liberal strong holds, like Helena. Out here in the country we don’t live in a cocoon, we pay more attention to the good they are doing. I was so disgusted for the 16 years the Democrats were in the Governor's office. Talk about "not good for Montana." I am proud of what is happening in our state now, I just hope that we are going to continue to elect honest hard working people with a better moral outlook than we had in the recent past. It is not against the law to hunt cougars or wolves, in fact they actually legally sell tags for these animals. One winter night in our back pasture, about 40 yards from the house, I heard a predator run down a fawn and proceed to tear it apart and eat it on the spot. There is no illusion that these are not furry, fluffy little predators, and they are rapidly devouring the deer and elk herds. The herds are thinning out.

Don Nance

People are also reading…

Trout Creek

0 Comments
2
2
0
0
2

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montana deserves better

Montana deserves better

Right now Montana is batting 0-2…Rosendale voted against aid to the Ukraine (only three U.S. Representatives did so) and now Daines tweeted a …

Best not to be 'that guy'

Best not to be 'that guy'

On March 5, Congress was shared a Zoom call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. For security purposes they were specifically asked not to make…

One man makes decision in Russia

One man makes decision in Russia

Don’t forget the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. Russia (Soviet Union) placed missiles with atomic warheads aimed at the United States.

Build a safer, better development

Build a safer, better development

The Independent Record Editorial Board recently published an IR View titled “Westside Woods proposal was better than the alternatives.” As a r…

Leave a review for Ukraine

Leave a review for Ukraine

Putin has censored most of the news in his country since invading Ukraine. Did you know that you can leave a review at any of the finest resta…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News