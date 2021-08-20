 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Democrats leading country down dangerous path
2 comments

Democrats leading country down dangerous path

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

The Democratic Party is misleading America down a very, very dangerous path!

Such leadership is forcing us into a financial disaster that America cannot survive.

This year the federal government bailed out financially failing liberal state governments. The terribly misguided Democratically controlled legislative and administrative government branches are responsible.

Such stupid things will likely get worse in the next 15 months.

The (Democrats) are paving the way for China to take over world leadership. I pray that voters will wake up in time for us to survive as the world leader.

Jerry Haslip

Victor

2 comments
6
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Save us from ourselves
Letters

Save us from ourselves

As a 66-year-old retired state Communicable Disease Epidemiology Program manager, I'm trying to figure out what happened to my country.

Runners have a good role model
Letters

Runners have a good role model

As I was walking on the path next to LeGrande Cannon Boulevard, I was approached by a group of runners going in the opposite direction. A gent…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News