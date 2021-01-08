Democrats finally condemn violence

Isn't it refreshing to finally hear Democrats condemn violence? Where were they for Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, etc? Where were they when Maxine Waters told her followers to get in the faces of Trump supporters and not let them eat in peace or shop? Or Schumer, Pelosi, Schiff and their vitriol against our president and his supporters?
Where was our Helena mayor who said not one word in the newspaper about the terrorists in cities that were under siege? I am glad they finally saw that violence is bad no matter who is doing it.
Denise Feller
East Helena