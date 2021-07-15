Democrats don't believe in compromise

Regarding the article, “Senate Democrats announce deal”, subtitled, “Ten-year, 3.5 trillion budget could pave way for top Biden priorities” printed in the Independent Record July 14, I ask, "Who is Sen. Jon Tester?"

Whatever you give up in a compromise, you just jam through anyway in a subsequent bill with strictly partisan backing. Did Sen. Jon Tester know this all along while he participated in the sham bipartisan negotiation? Will Sen. Tester vote for this and show us he never believed in good faith negotiations toward a bipartisan compromise after taking credit for being so bipartisan?