Democrats are demoralizing our youth

This newspaper recently reported widespread depression and suicide attempts by too many Montana high school students, while the experts say "solutions remain elusive." Then in same edition is climate end-of-the-world preacher Al Gore, plus another of George's regularly printed, yet illogical, climate fear articles … the unbalance messages are deafening.

I am not here to argue on climate, but instead argue for the mental health of our young people. If solutions for student depression are really sought, may I suggest our newspapers and school boards reduce the fear mongering of leftist political indoctrinations … especially in the classrooms. Steady harping about Earth’s demise must to be demoralizing, especially when unbalanced by countering logic. Other drivel of the woke crowd questions students' sexuality even among grade schoolers ... not only suggesting they explore homosexuality, but even questioning if they are actually a girl or a boy in defiance of their chromosomes! Students shouldn’t be subjected to critical race theory, the 1619 Project, BLM, white guilt and Howard Zinn’s Marxist history book, which distort, divide and demoralize … "shades of truth are only dark shadows on true truth."

These constant drumbeats undermine teenagers' natural enthusiasm, optimism and excitement they should be having for life. Recent "enlightened progressives" only depress with their cowardly fears and defeatism. I encourage our school leaders and school boards to realize what is taught in the classrooms may well be directly responsible for our students' despair and suicides. Leave propaganda and political indoctrination out of the classrooms. We have so much good to celebrate in our nation, and the opportunities for all its citizens … giving our young people a future and a hope.

"Whatever is true, noble, right, pure, lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent ... think about such things."

Sincerely,

Steve Mangold

Helena

