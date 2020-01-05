It’s time to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr., especially his color-blind dream for American society. It’s now, however, conservatives who are more likely to celebrate that dream than liberals.
The cause of this liberal failure is identity politics, which has been embraced by the Democratic Party.
On May 22, 2019, Georgia Democrat and failed candidate for governor Stacey Abrams said her party should not pretend it doesn’t practice identity politics, because “identity politics is exactly who we are, and it’s exactly how we won (in the 2018 midterm elections).”
On July 13, 2019, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts, and a member of “The Squad,” said: “We don’t need any more brown faces that don’t want to be a brown voice. We don’t need black faces that don’t want to be a black voice.” Insisting that someone with a “brown” or “black” face must adhere to and be an advocate for a certain ideology is textbook racism.
Identity politics has turned MLK’s famous quote about the color of skin and character on its head. Adherents of identity politics judge people exclusively by the color of their skin regardless of the content of their character. That’s who Democrats have become.
Henry Fowler
Stevensville
