Democrat agenda means more government control

The upcoming congressional elections this fall should be about the issues and not personalities. Presently the liberals/progressive/Democrat agenda includes the following: eliminate gun ownership and free speech; public funded late-term abortion and infanticide, allow open borders; eliminate ICE; free college education; $15 minimum wage; $30,000 guaranteed annual income for all; eliminate coal, natural gas and oil; weaken private property rights by using extreme environmental regulations and new laws; reduce role of religion in our society; appoint very liberal judges to the federal bench; support communist countries such as China, Russia, Cuba, Venezuela and Iran; use of impeachment to remove unwanted conservative appointments; follow and support Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff,; increase taxes; eliminate Trump tax cut; a weaker military.

The difference between conservatives and liberals is very well defined. A vote for the Democrats is a vote for increased government regulation over our daily lives and income. Pelosi and Schumer will have total control and will be listening to George Soros, Mike Bloomberg, Hollywood, and the far left media. Make no mistake, the elections this fall will be extremely important for our country's future. Freedom is not free and requires voters to do more than vote for the personality.