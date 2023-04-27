Democracy is in danger.

The power of the people, who are of all the walks of life and with the most diverse beliefs, is being manipulated. There are calls from high places to privatize democracy. It is a call, that democracy belongs to a certain group. My fellow voters, democracy belongs to all who cast votes, regardless of their religion, level of misinformation or gender status.

So let's agree, if someone votes against your ideas, it is not because they are against democracy, but because of democracy.

And if a candidate, or your legislative bill lost, it is not because the election was rigged by some foreign entity, or stolen, or that the voters are “deplorable,” but because democracy won.

Alex Ceaicovschi,

East Helena