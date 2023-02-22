I hate commercials without any regard for content.

Commercials are vapid, illogical and boringly repetitive. So I wear out the remote avoiding commercials during the evening news.

I randomly listen to FOX, CNN, MSNBC or a local channel. Since there is commonly not much value in the 24-hour news cycle due to insufficient "breaking news," all the above pretty much recycle the stories du jour.

Notwithstanding the same content, I am struck by the vast difference in ranking and perspective, particularly in the instance of FOX and MSNBC.

Although journalistic balance is a foundational precept for the craft as well as for an effective democracy — neither make a credible effort to balance reporting.

Which causes me to lament the demise of the Fairness Doctrine. Originally a reaction by the FCC to ensure the major networks did not exploit their near monopoly on content, which they are plainly doing, the doctrine was embraced by the Congress and was in effect from the early 1950s until Reagan vetoed an attempt to codify the act.

Its demise was a clear mistake that ought to be rectified. Of course, that presumes a Congress with a clue. Hmmmm.

KD Feeback,

Lincoln