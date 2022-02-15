 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Demand truth about history

If you are unfortunate enough to live in a community where ultraconservative forces seek to ban books and forbid mention of racism, please do your kids a favor, make sure they learn our country’s real history. Buy the banned books and read them to your kids. If you don’t, you could doom them to relive those atrocities of that history.

Our ancestors’ treatment of Indigenous peoples on this continent were real. Children were ripped from their families to “kill the Indian and save the man.” Slavery was real. Jim Crow laws were real. Japanese internment camps were real.

Failure to acknowledge history doesn’t alter history. It just ensures a deep cultural ignorance.

Worried that teachers might deal with these shameful truths in an age-inappropriate way? Fire the politicians who dangled lower property taxes via the CI-121 cap without mentioning the loss of educational funding. Ensure we have a legislative commitment to fund the best education by providing livable incomes for teachers, funding for adequate supplies and top-notch in-service training programs.

We’re already nearing the next elections. Make sure leaders you work and vote for are thoughtful and honest about our history as well as our future.

Galen McKibben

Helena

