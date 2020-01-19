I've had the opportunity to sit on at least eight jury trials. Being a trial juror is a humbling and serious civic duty.
Recently I requested from Sen. Daines a comment on the pending impeachment trial of Donald John Trump. Senator Daines' response parroted standard Trumpian talking points; 1) No problems in July 25, 2019 call...2) no first hand fact witnesses...3) House Democrats did not follow facts....4) Democrats obsessed with overturning 2016 election....
The most disturbing portion of Daines' response was "...impeachment sham...dumped on the lap of US Senate. It's time to put an end to this....." The statement indicates Daines does not appreciate the US constitution or constitutional duty of the U.S. House of Representatives. The U.S. House investigated, deliberated and impeached the president for two impeachable offenses. It is now Daines' duty as a sitting U.S. senator to uphold his oath and do his constitutional duty as an impartial juror.
Lets make this historic moment a win win.
You have free articles remaining.
If you believe the president did not engage in impeachable offenses, contact Tester and Daines and demand relevant fact witnesses and documents to exonerate. Likewise, if you believe the president engaged in impeachable offenses, contact Tester and Daines and demand relevant fact witnesses and documents to prove guilt.
Be active in the impeachment trial and demand the Senate to call relevant witnesses and secure relevant documents. Demand that Daines and Tester work for justice not party politics.
Mike Dyrdahl
Helena
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.