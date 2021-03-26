Delegation should consider carbon pricing policy

The federal government is off to a roaring start on climate change. President Biden signed a raft of executive orders and the Senate Majority leader directed all relevant Senate committees to begin holding climate hearings.

Republicans know their constituents are struggling with the impacts of climate change, and their younger voters in particular are eager for representation in this national discussion. Senator Daines has addressed us about the need to mitigate climate change. There will be congressional climate action this year.

As Congressman Rosendale and Senators Tester and Daines evaluate policies, they should consider the broadly popular carbon pricing policy, the carbon-fee-and-dividend embodied in the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. A carbon fee can quickly slash our emissions and save lives — plus, when designed right, it can actually pay people and benefit American business.

This market-based policy can quickly slash our greenhouse gas emissions, create jobs, and benefit American business. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently announced its support of a “market-based approach to accelerate emissions reductions.”