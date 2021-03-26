 Skip to main content
Delegation should consider carbon pricing policy
Delegation should consider carbon pricing policy

letter to editor

The federal government is off to a roaring start on climate change. President Biden signed a raft of executive orders and the Senate Majority leader directed all relevant Senate committees to begin holding climate hearings.

Republicans know their constituents are struggling with the impacts of climate change, and their younger voters in particular are eager for representation in this national discussion. Senator Daines has addressed us about the need to mitigate climate change. There will be congressional climate action this year.

As Congressman Rosendale and Senators Tester and Daines evaluate policies, they should consider the broadly popular carbon pricing policy, the carbon-fee-and-dividend embodied in the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. A carbon fee can quickly slash our emissions and save lives — plus, when designed right, it can actually pay people and benefit American business.

This market-based policy can quickly slash our greenhouse gas emissions, create jobs, and benefit American business. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently announced its support of a “market-based approach to accelerate emissions reductions.”

Endorsements from the scientific community, health organizations, economists, and businesses across Montana show that it’s the consensus solution. Architectural and fly-fishing firms and the Montana Ski Area Association have endorsed it.

For more information, see https://energyinnovationact.org/. Please ask our congressional representatives to support it this year for a healthy, stable, and prosperous Montana and USA.

Mark Reynolds and Brian Shovers

Helena

