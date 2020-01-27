The primary goal of education is to maximize human growth and potential. By delaying the school start time, public education is helping students achieve their full potential.
According to the National Sleep Foundation, without sleep one’s ability to listen, learn and concentrate are impaired. All these aspects are found in a successful student. Teenagers are lacking these qualities because they do not have enough time to finish homework, extracurricular activities and get enough sleep.
Lack of sleep contributes to one of the major issues we face today, mental health. Researchers from Harvard University found that teens who have sleep disorders are likely to develop depression in their later years. By allowing students to get more sleep, they are reducing the risk of mental disorders.
Although there are many benefits to a delayed start, critics may argue it’s not beneficial to teenagers involved in extracurricular activities. However, these issues can be resolved, students can perform extracurricular activities prior to school. This way teens can get enough sleep.
Education is always finding ways to adapt to the needs of every student, sleep is one adaption they must acquire for all teenage students to find success.
Maddy Murgel
East Helena
Writing LTE proves they know how to use their education to communicate on any given subject they choose. Of course a later start time would effect the parents ability to get the child to school. Rush hour traffic is a consideration for school start times. The problem with schools is they focus on multiple choice test which are not true indicators of intelligence. America has many school Valedictorians that can not write a letter let alone perform a job with any authority.
So did the teacher assign the students to write LTE to get their school day shortened?
Our students are falling behind the rest of the world. They need more schooling. Maybe ALL summer long. But I guess if you want the USA to fail then you can fail to improve.
I'm guessing you may be right about students assigned to write LTE. Be nice if they could write about something a little bigger than their immediate tunnel vision.
How about this for a start:
Parents need to turn off the tube, the computer games and the idiot's cell phone. All contribute to a students inability to get a good night's sleep.
