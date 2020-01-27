{{featured_button_text}}
The primary goal of education is to maximize human growth and potential. By delaying the school start time, public education is helping students achieve their full potential.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, without sleep one’s ability to listen, learn and concentrate are impaired. All these aspects are found in a successful student. Teenagers are lacking these qualities because they do not have enough time to finish homework, extracurricular activities and get enough sleep.

Lack of sleep contributes to one of the major issues we face today, mental health. Researchers from Harvard University found that teens who have sleep disorders are likely to develop depression in their later years. By allowing students to get more sleep, they are reducing the risk of mental disorders.

Although there are many benefits to a delayed start, critics may argue it’s not beneficial to teenagers involved in extracurricular activities. However, these issues can be resolved, students can perform extracurricular activities prior to school. This way teens can get enough sleep.

Education is always finding ways to adapt to the needs of every student, sleep is one adaption they must acquire for all teenage students to find success.

Maddy Murgel

East Helena

