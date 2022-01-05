'Degradation factor' isn't fraud

State Rep. Brad Tschida and a few citizens counted mail-ballot envelopes hoping to demonstrate voter fraud in Missoula. Their results were interesting but did not show voter fraud. The count was evidence of a known sociological theory that each recount will be less accurate than the prior count.

Our best source of the validity of this theory occurred during the recount in Florida when George W. Bush beat Al Gore in 2000. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia said:

“... it is generally agreed that each manual recount produces a degradation of the ballots, which renders the subsequent recount inaccurate.”

When Rep. Tschida recounted envelopes, he could only say fraud happened if he knew the expected “degradation factor” associated with this activity. I think folks who did the recount in Missoula simply measured the “degradation factor” of recounting envelopes. It is an interesting bit of information, but not fraud.

Carole Mackin

Helena

