Defund the police?
Defund the police?

The anger and frustration over instance after instance of police misconduct is understandable. But, do you really mean “defund the police”? Who do you call to sort through evidence of a crime, or accurately document details of an auto accident? What is actually needed is reorganization. “Reorganize the police for peace.”

How about funding peace keeper teams rather than “law enforcement” crews? All new applicants should be screened for individuals seeking power rather than the opportunity to serve. Let’s insist that the peace keepers live in the communities they serve.

In free and open societies, laws are meant to promote peace and fairness; the orderly conduct of community members’ lives.

Let’s replace funding force with funding escalation training. Replace military-like hardware with community building and help for those with special needs. Replace the assertion of power with the display of compassion and understanding.

It seems clear that many, if not most, men and women working as police officers already consider themselves more like service providers than law enforcers.

Galen McKibben

Helena

