Define the problems, discover solutions

Protests are far too easy. Attend a few planning sessions, make some signs, dedicate time to demonstrate your position, usually against something. Protests take a great deal less thought, courage, perseverance, time, emotional energy than needed to actually heal systemic cultural illnesses.

It's time to stop taking sides and start taking time to understand the concerns and fears of others. If you can’t agree on what the problems are, there is no way you will ever agree on workable solutions.

In Montana is the problem that being transgender is a choice and young males are just trying to take advantage of their superior physical abilities by pretending to be girls? Or is the real problem that religious beliefs are being used to deprive a group of people for living the lives they should be allowed to live?

Is the problem that any restriction on firearm ownership and carry rights is a violation of 2nd Amendment rights? Or is the problem that more guns in more places inevitably leads to more gun violence?

Let’s start protesting our political leaders’ failure to listen to one another. Let’s work on making a difference there. Let’s start now, today.

Galen McKibben

Helena

