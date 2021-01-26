Defend the right to make health care decisions

I appreciate the thoughtful guest view from Jaime Gabrielli, sharing her concern for the protection of the legal rights of her youthful transgender son and others like him. I personally struggle feeling fully at ease among atypical sexual orientations, but I steadily work at it. That is my choice for what I think is best and right, and I respect the choice of those who feel a similar discomfort and are not interested in changing — that that is their sense of best and right.

What this mother is appealing to us about is not about the choices of our personal reaction. It is about something I hope we can all get behind as Americans. The most unique element of our system of government is its ideal of protecting our rights as individuals to be able to express and be ourselves no matter how small our minority. This is a large part of what is embodied in the Bill of Rights. I am not sufficiently familiar with HB 113 to comment specifically on it, but the glimpse given me by this mother makes it hard to conceive it is based on a need so pressing to serve the common good that the government is obligated to legislatively interfere. If you identify strongly as American and conservative — as I do — I suggest to you that it is both American and conservative to defend the right to make and be responsible for your own health care decisions. Who knows that young person better — that person and his parent(s) or the government?